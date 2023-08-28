Prominent Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, paid a congratulatory visit to APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

FCT, Abuja - Niger Delta leader Asari Dokubo visited the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja.

The ruling party via its Twitter page @OfficialAPCNg said Dokubo paid a “congratulatory” visit to Ganduje on Sunday, August 27.

Asari Dokubo visits APC chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje Photo Credit:@OfficialAPCNg

Dokubo pays Ganduje ‘congratulatory’ visit

“The National Chairman, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted frontline Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, on a congratulatory visit at his residence in Abuja.”

Wike meets Ganduje in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike met with the newly appointed national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje.

Wike and Ganduje met in Abuja on Tuesday, July 15

Wike, who is a ministerial nominee and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been credited for playing an instrumental role in the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential polls.

Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Dokubo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with prominent Niger Delta leader and former agitator in the oil-rich region, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the State House, Abuja.

Although the details surrounding the meeting have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the president’s ongoing consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta part of the country.

Tinubu had reiterated a promise to halt crude oil theft in the country and also met with other key figures from the region.

“Oil theft will be stopped,” Asari Dokubo assures Tinubu

Prominent Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, has made a strong promise.

After visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House on Friday, June 16, 2023, Asari Dokubo promised to do all in his power to stop oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The former militant leader stated this during a chat with State House correspondents.

