FCT, Abuja - Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed plans to reintroduce monthly sanitation in the nation’s capital.

Wike said the decision to reintroduce monthly sanitation is part of strategies to keep the city clean, Daily Trust reported.

The former Rivers state governor stated this after a closed-door meeting with contractors handling different projects in the FCT.

He noted that the task of keeping Abuja clean is the responsibility of every resident.

“We must all make sacrifices. There is nothing like we are going to suffer. You also contribute to refuse. So, if you spare three hours on a Saturday at home, to clear the refuse and bring them out for us to evacuate and dispose, then that is the little way you can help.”

