FCT, Abuja - The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has said the new online top-up programme for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders to acquire a Bachelor’s Degree (BSc) for one year, with foreign accredited universities, is meant for HND holders who want to pursue an academic career.

The NBTE Head of Media Unit, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, offered the clarification in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, August 29, The Punch reported.

Abubakar quoted the board’s Chief Executive, Professor Idris Bugaje, as saying the programme is not for all the HND holders. Only those who have the ambition to further their career in an academic environment such as teaching and research in the Polytechnics or Universities are encouraged to apply, Vanguard newspaper said.

He said:

”This top-up is an alternative to the Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) offered by Nigerian Universities.

”In a democracy such as ours, HND holders should be allowed to make a choice between PGD and the top-up to BSc."

He said the clarification came on the heels of misunderstandings about the programme in a section of the media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng