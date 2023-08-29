Nnamdi Kanu has urged his lawyers and family not to beg the federal government for his release

The embattled IPOB leader said begging for his freedom is an insult to the memory of the late Pa Mbazulike Amechi who pleaded with the FG to set him free but was treated with disdain

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor made this known in a statement made available on Monday night, August 28

FCT, Abuja - The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has told the federal government of Nigeria headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he will not beg for his release.

Nnamdi Kanu says begging for his freedom is an insult to the memory of Pa Mbazulike Amaechi who pleaded with the government to set him free. Photo credit: @EmekaGift100

Source: Twitter

Kanu urged his lawyer, family and Igbo elders not to beg for his release after being cleared by Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to Kanu, begging for his freedom at this point will be an insult to the memory of the late Pa Mbazulike Amechi, who despite his age and ill health, pleaded with the federal government to honour his dying wish, which was treated with the greatest disdain and was also not honoured.

This was contained in a letter dated August 25, 2023, and signed by Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN. The letter was made available to The Punch on Monday night, August 28, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor said,

"Kanu unequivocally stated that begging the Federal Government to release him at this point is an insult to the memory of late Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, who despite his age and ill health, repeatedly travelled from the South-East to Abuja, begging the Federal Government of Nigeria, to honour his dying wish, which request was treated with greatest disdain by the Federal Government, and was also not honoured.

“Thus, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is of the firm view that he does not need to beg the FGN to release him. The Court of Appeal has already made a pronouncement in that regard and that pronouncement has remained sacrosanct till date."

Reps asks Tinubu to release Kanu unconditionally

The House of Representatives has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The demand came from the House of Reps ad hoc committee set up to interface with security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and banditry, in and around Isiukwuato and Umunnochi local councils of Abia state.

Chairman of the committee, Obinna Aguocha, who made the plea at a hearing of the committee on Thursday, August 24, said the release of the IPOB leader is necessary for peace to be restored in the southeast.

Southeast governors reveal those behind insecurity in Igboland

Meanwhile, the five southeast governors have revealed those behind insecurity in Igboland.

The governors said those behind insecurity in the southeast are criminals and not Biafra agitators.

They added that the criminals and their sponsors should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

Source: Legit.ng