Hannatu Musawa, the minister of art, culture, and creative economy, does not need an NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate for appointment into political offices, according to Barrister Festus Ogun

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) had raised concerns about her serving as a minister while being a corps member

However, Barr. Ogun said according to the Supreme Court, political appointment is not the same as employment

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - A constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun, has said people do not need a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge/Exemption certificate for appointment into political offices.

Ogun was apparently reacting to the controversial NYSC status of the minister of art, culture and creative economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

Minister Hannatu has not offended any law, according to Barr. Festus Ogun. Photo credit: Barrister Hannatu Musawa

Source: Facebook

'Musawa doesn't need NYSC to be minister'

That controversy deepened in the past days following the disclosure by the NYSC that the minister is undergoing her national youth service, sparking calls by her critics that she should vacate office.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Eddy Megwa, the director of public relations of the scheme, waded in and said Musawa was occupying the ministerial position in breach of the NYSC Act.

Megwa explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up any government appointment until the one-year service was over.

But Ogun said an NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate is required only for employment in the civil service and private establishments.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, August 27:

“You do not need an NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate for appointment into political offices. It is required ONLY for employment into the civil service and private establishments. According to the Supreme Court political appointment is not the same as employment.”

Hannatu Musawa: Minister issues rebuttal

Meanwhile, Hannatu Musawa dissociated herself from a statement purportedly released by her regarding the controversy surrounding her NYSC status.

A statement published by a section of the media on Sunday, August 27, had claimed that the minister had finally spoken on the controversy over her status as a serving NYSC member.

Hannatu Musawa breaches law

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Musawa faced criticisms for allegedly 'abusing' the naira notes.

A viral video showed Musawa spraying a musician naira notes at an event after her inauguration on Monday, August 21.

The spraying of the naira by Musawa, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, contravenes Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007.

Source: Legit.ng