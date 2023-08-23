FCT, Abuja - Youths who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are split over who should be named the new minister of youth.

According to Vanguard, while a faction of the APC youth leaders declared their support for Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, another bloc chose Dayo Israel, the national youth leader.

President Tinubu's son, Seyi (right), could be Nigeria's minister of youth. Photo credit: Seyi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC youths want Seyi Tinubu as minister

Legit.ng sighted a letter dated Monday, August 21. In the letter, the youth leaders of the party from over 30 states backed Seyi.

They argue that Seyi is deserving of the post because he “painstakingly strengthened" the youth wing of the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Additionally, they claimed that the nomination of Seyi would be favourable, because he understands the importance of a viable ministry of youths.

Tinubu appoints new minister, reassigns portfolios

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed Engineer Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

The president announced this in a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, August 20.

The new Youth Minister will be appointed soon by the president.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng