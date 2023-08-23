NSCDC operatives have arrested 13 suspected railway vandals in three from different LGAs, of Kaduna state

According to the NSCDC, the suspects were arrested with large quantities of long rails and sleepers

NSCDC said the impounded large quantities of long rails and sleepers are worth N800 million Naira.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kaduna state - Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 13 suspected railway vandals around the Manchock area of Kaura LGA, the Zonkwa area in Zango Kataf LGA, and the Kaffanchan area in Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State

The suspects were arrested with large quantities of long rails and sleepers worth N800 million naira.

NSCDC officers arrest 13 suspected railway vandals Photo credit:@official_NSCDC

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a post shared on the NSCDC's official Twitter page @official_NSCDC, on Tuesday, August 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Army 12 suspected rail track vandals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army in Doma, Nasarawa State, rejected the sum of N5 million as a bribe from some suspected rail track vandals at Angwan Yara, Keana Local Government Area of the state.

The vandals have been arrested and are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

This development was confirmed by the acting spokesperson of Doma Command, Maj. Joseph Afolasade during a press briefing on Friday, June 30.

Governor’s aide arrested over vandalism of railway tracks

The police command in Nasarawa on Thursday, May 27, paraded some suspects said to be linked to the vandalisation of railway tracks.

Among those arrested was an aide to Governor Abdullahi Sule, a Chinese national, Marta Thai, and Tunga Maje, the manager of Yong Xing steel company in Abuja.

According to the police commissioner in the state, Bola Longe, the suspects, who also include some security officers, have been in the act of buying and selling railway tracks and slippers from vandals.

5 suspects arrested over rail track vandalism

The police command in Kaduna state on Saturday, May 15, nabbed some saboteurs of the federal government.

Mohammed Jalige, the spokesperson of the command, disclosed that the officers recovered two truckloads of locomotive railway sleepers from the suspects in Dalle Village of Jema’a local government area.

Jalige told journalists that officers worked on available, reliable intelligence to track down and arrest the suspects.

Amaechi seeks severe Punishment for railway vandals

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, wants a more severe punishment for people vandalising railway facilities in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, July 2, during a ministerial media briefing at the statehouse in Abuja, the minister suggested that anyone caught should face m*nslaughter charges if there are fatalities resulting from their act,

Source: Legit.ng