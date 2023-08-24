President Bola Tinubu has received three "letters of credence" from three ambassadors-designates at the presidential villa on Thursday

The ambassadors-designates are from the Republic of Cuba, the United Arab Emirates, and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Letter of Credence is a formal letter that the ambassadors show the president that their government appointed them to serve in Nigeria

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu received "letters of credence" from three ambassadors-designates at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, August 24.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the office of the Presidency, adding that the senders are ambassadors-designates to the United Arab Emirates, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Republic of Cuba.

President Tinubu receives letter of credence from 3 ambassador Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The tweet reads:

"Today, Mr President @officialABAT receives Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors-Designates of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of Cuba, and the United Arab Emirates."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

What is a letter of credence?

Letters of Credence does not mean that the countries are doing Tinubu any favour. It is just a formal letter that the ambassadors show the president that their government appointed them to serve in Nigeria.

"A formal document attesting to the power of a diplomatic agent to act for the issuing government. Called also letters of credence."

President Tinubu inaugurates cabinet with 45 ministers

The development is coming four days after President Tinubu officially constituted his cabinet with 45 ministers on board.

President Tinubu has sent the names of 48 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation. Still, the Red Chamber only cleared 45 of the 48 nominees, citing security reasons for the suspension of others.

Among those yet to be confirmed as minister was Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State and strong campaigner of President Bola Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election.

See the tweet here:

"I am the driver": Tinubu sends cryptic message to Wike, other ministers

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has issued a fresh warning to Nyesom Wike and 44 other new ministers he swore in on Monday.

Barely 48 hours after the inauguration of his cabinet, Tinubu reminded the ministers that he remains in charge of his administration.

Wike, a chieftain of the opposition PDP, has been vocal about his appointment into the ruling party-led federal cabinet as well as what Nigerians should expect from him as FCT minister.

Source: Legit.ng