Amid the hardship and hunger in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been implored to restore the hope of Nigeria and save its citizens from dying in poverty.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, a man was seen prostrating flat on the ground and begging President Tinubu in Yoruba.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared the removal of fuel subsidies on Monday, August 23. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT and @judithakatugba

Source: Twitter

His words were interpreted as saying:

"Baba Tinubu please, we no longer have business coming to us, please we voted for you. Please have mercy on us. Don't let us regret voting for you.

"Please, hunger is about to kill us".

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On Monday, May 29, at President Tinubu's inauguration, fuel subsidy removal was declared. Since then, Nigeria has been plunged into a chronic hardship than it has ever experienced since the dawn of the civil war.

There has been rapid inflation in fuel prices, food, transportation and other services and commodities required to satisfy man's needs.

On the heels of this hardship, the National Economic Council (NEC), headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima and the 36 states as members met, held emergency meetings to proffer solutions to cushion the subsidy removal effect.

At the meeting, a resolution has been reached to disburse N50 billion to each state government to help cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has deliberated on combatting all these shortcomings.

On the other hand, the federal government has opened negotiations with the various unions to agree on a unified minimum wage.

Source: Legit.ng