FCT, Abuja - The ministerial appointees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been told to resign if they cannot deliver the 'Renewed Hope" agenda of this current administration.

A pro-Nigerian democracy group, The Natives, made this call on Wednesday, August 23, in Abuja during an interaction with pressmen.

President Bola Tinubu has been advised not to hesitate to boot out any minister who does not perform. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Speaking at the press briefing, the group leader, Hon. Smart Edwards, urged the ministerial appointees to replicate the leadership qualities of President Tinubu or risk being booted out of office.

"This time around, Nigerians must win", says ethnic leaders

He said:

"We are total and firm believers in the Renewed Hope administration, so will give you the citizens support, we will be at your doors, will keep you on your toes, meet you in the field, monitor and evaluate your progress and will not be afraid to spot you out or call for you to be booted out. This time around, Nigerians must win.

"The entire country expects much from you, also the President and may your reign be prosperous.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has played his part, he has both the mandatory role to supervise and be responsible for successes and failures."

Edward further stated that Nigerians must feel the "Renewed Hope" mantra, noting that the citizens have been hopeful for far too long and deserve a better experience rather than hardship.

He urged the ministers to be patriotic and exhibit the character of service laced with dignity, honour and compassion for the people's plight.

Source: Legit.ng