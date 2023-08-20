The PDP has appointed the Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, as the campaign director general of the party in the November 11 governorship election in Imo State

Owerri, Imo - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appointed Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State as the party's campaign chairman in the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

The first-time governor of the northwest state vowed to unseat Governor Hope Uzodinma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming election, urging the people of the state to remain resolute.

Governor Lawal becomes PDP campaign DG in Imo, vows to unseat Uzodinma Photo Credit: Official PDP Nigeria, Hope Uzodinma

Recall that Uzodinma is the chairman of the Southeast Governors' Forum and the chair of the APC Progressives Governors' Forum. Still, he is in the off-season election for his second-term ambition in office.

When asked about the recent parley between Uzodinma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, Governor Lawal said he was never intimidated by the alliance, adding that he faced a similar threat in Zamfara and he became the victor in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Governor Lawal said:

"You should know Dauda will not be intimidated by anybody, I went through that in Zamfara State, and for Imo, it is not new. As I said, we remain committed, and victory will be ours come November 11."

APC has never won in Imo, Anyanwu expresses confidence

On his part, Samuel Anyawu, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, said he was confidence in defeating the incumbent, adding that the APC has never won an election in the state and that it was always through court proceedings.

Lawal was appointed at the party's meeting on Saturday, August 19, at the PDP Secretariat in Abuja.

