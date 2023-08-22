The newly sworn-in ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been urged to get to work immediately

President Bola Tinubu made this call while urging the ministers to priortise the interest and welfare of the entire nation above any regional or state specifications

The Nigerian leader also reminded the new ministers that they cannot disappoint Nigerians hence the citizens won't tolerate any excuse for failure

State House, Abuja - In a bid to reboot his three-month-long administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a fresh directive to the newly sworn-in ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu, during the inauguration of the ministers-designate in Abuja, on Monday, August 21, charged them to prioritise the national interests and its diverse population, and shun regional or state-specific considerations.

The Guardian reported that Tinubu urged the 45 newly sworn-in ministers to work towards facilitating the delivery of objectives that underpin the renewed hope agenda of his administration.

Speaking shortly after he inaugurated the new members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House Conference Centre, in Abuja, President Tinubu underscoring the responsibility of the ministers, said:

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality; you are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Tinubu further noted that the ministers were carefully selected by him for their track record of excellence and achievement in the public and private sectors, Daily Trust report added.

