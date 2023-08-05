An emerging report has confirmed the murder of Mr Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Ogun State Senator Solomon Adeola.

In a report published by Daily Trust, it was gathered that Mr Sanni was murdered in Lagos State, with his corpse found with bullet wounds.

Mr Adeniyi Sanni has been an aide of Senator Solomon Adeola for over two decades. Photo Credit: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, FCA

This development was made known by Kayode Odunaro, the media advisor to Senator Adeola, via a statement released on Saturday, August 5.

As contained in the statement, it was gathered that Sanni died in a very controversial circumstance on Saturday.

The statement confirmed that police officers stopped Sanni at a checkpoint requesting his particulars.

Sanni, who was not with his particulars, called his wife to send it to his Whatsapp for him to tender it to the police officers.

“Information available to the bereaved Senator in Abuja indicates that Mr. Sanni was stopped at a checking point around Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by security agents.

“He was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp."

It was later gathered that after constant communication with the wife, the legislative aide suddenly went incommunicado.

His corpse was reportedly found with bullet wounds hours later.

“It was gathered that the wife called a while later and the late Mr. Sanni told him they are still checking the vehicle’s paper. His apprehensive wife later called on Mr. Sanni’s associates to say he could no longer reach her husband on phone necessitating the mobilization of a search party.

“She was later called by passersby through the Next of Kin phone number on her husband’s driver’s license that the body of Mr. Sanni was dumped around Toyota Bus Stop in Oshodi with gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, Senator Adeola was said to have been busy with the ongoing ministerial screening when the tragic news broke.

Senator Adeola was reported to have been shocked after learning that his aide of over two decades had been murdered.

The Lagos State Police Command are currently investigating the murder.

