Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of soldiers in Niger state

Buhari sent his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Armed Forces of the Federation and the families of the deceased

No fewer than 36 soldiers were killed in an ambush and helicopter crash that terrorists claimed responsibility for in Niger state

Former President Muhammadu Buhari said he is saddened over the death of several soldiers who were killed in an ambush and helicopter crash in Niger state.

Buhari said he hoped the injured soldiers recover soon.

Buhari mourns death of soldiers in Niger state Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: UGC

Buhari sends condolence message to Armed Forces

He stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, via his verified Twitter handle @MBuhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former President added that the discipline of the soldiers would help them recover from the loss at the earliest time.

“With the soldier discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome.”

Terrorists claim responsibility for NAF helicopter crash in Niger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that members of the Dogo Gide group, one of the notorious bandits, have claimed responsibility for crashing a surveillance helicopter belonging to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

How NAF helicopter crashed in Niger state

Nigerian Air Force disclosed that its MI-171 Helicopter, on a casualty evacuation mission, crashed on Monday, August 14. It crashed in Badna, Chukuba ward, near Chukuba village.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the director of public relations and information for the Nigerian Air Force, the aircraft crashed at about 1 pm near Chukuba Village in Niger State.

Defence HQ reveals how many military officers were killed

The Defence Headquarters, on Thursday, August 17, disclosed that 36 officers were killed in Niger state.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, made this disclosure while providing an update on the casualties in the ambush of troops in the northcentral state on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The breakdown of the tragedy was given at the biweekly briefing of the Defence Media Operations.

Source: Legit.ng