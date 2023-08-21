Through the National University Commission (NUC), the federal government has released an updated list of fake universities operating illegally in Nigeria.

The new list of the fake universities contained in the NUC bulleting that was released on Monday, August 21, on the official website of the Ministry of Education.

According to the list, there are 58 fake universities operating without licenses, while eight universities are currently under investigation for running illegal undergraduate degrees.

Below is the list of the universities:

University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria. Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its other campuses United Christian University, Macotis campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses United Nigeria University College, Okija Anambra State or any of its other campuses. Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its other campuses UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its other campuses Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Plateau State or any of its other campuses The International University, Missouri USA, Kano and Lagos studies centres or any of its other campuses in Nigeria Collumbus University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria Tiu International University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria. Pebbles University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria. London External Studies, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria. Lobi Business School, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria. Bolta University College, Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna illegal campus Western University, Esie Kwara State or any of its campuses in Nigeria St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria EC-Council USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses in Nigeria Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria Acada University, Akinlalu Oyo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria Filfom University, Mbaise, Imo State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija Anambra State Open International University, Akure Middle Belt University (North Central University) Otukpo Lead Way University, Ugheli, Delta State Metro University, Dutse/Bwari Abuja Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu State Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Abuja Temple University, Abuja Irish University Business School, London, operating anywhere in Nigeria. National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway and its annex at 41, Ikorodu Road, Lagos. University of Education, Wenneba Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating in Nigeria African University Cooperative Development (AUCD) Cotonou, Benin Republic operating anywhere in Nigeria Pacific Western University, Denver Colorado, Owerri study centre Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Gboko campus) Career Light Resources Centre, Jos. University of West Africa, Kwali Abuja, FCT Coastal University, Iba Oku, Akwa Ibom State Kaduna Business School, Kaduna Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State West African Union University, in collaboration with the International Professional College of Administration, Science and Technology, Nigeria, operating anywhere in Nigeria. Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University, 165 Isolo Road, Cele bus stop, Egbe Ikotun, Lagos

