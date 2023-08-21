Global site navigation

2023 Updated List of Fake Universities in Nigeria According to NUC

by  Bada Yusuf

Through the National University Commission (NUC), the federal government has released an updated list of fake universities operating illegally in Nigeria.

The new list of the fake universities contained in the NUC bulleting that was released on Monday, August 21, on the official website of the Ministry of Education.

According to the list, there are 58 fake universities operating without licenses, while eight universities are currently under investigation for running illegal undergraduate degrees.

Below is the list of the universities:

  1. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
  2. Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses
  3. University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses
  4. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
  5. Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses
  6. Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
  7. Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses
  8. Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its other campuses
  9. United Christian University, Macotis campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses
  10. United Nigeria University College, Okija Anambra State or any of its other campuses.
  11. Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its other campuses
  12. UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its other campuses
  13. Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Plateau State or any of its other campuses
  14. The International University, Missouri USA, Kano and Lagos studies centres or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
  15. Collumbus University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria
  16. Tiu International University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
  17. Pebbles University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
  18. London External Studies, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria
  19. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria.
  20. Lobi Business School, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria
  21. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria.
  22. Bolta University College, Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria
  23. JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna illegal campus
  24. Western University, Esie Kwara State or any of its campuses in Nigeria
  25. St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
  26. EC-Council USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre
  27. Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
  28. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
  29. Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses in Nigeria
  30. Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
  31. Acada University, Akinlalu Oyo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
  32. Filfom University, Mbaise, Imo State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
  33. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria
  34. Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija Anambra State
  35. Open International University, Akure
  36. Middle Belt University (North Central University) Otukpo
  37. Lead Way University, Ugheli, Delta State
  38. Metro University, Dutse/Bwari Abuja
  39. Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State
  40. Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu State
  41. Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Abuja
  42. Temple University, Abuja
  43. Irish University Business School, London, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
  44. National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State
  45. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway and its annex at 41, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.
  46. University of Education, Wenneba Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria
  47. Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating in Nigeria
  48. African University Cooperative Development (AUCD) Cotonou, Benin Republic operating anywhere in Nigeria
  49. Pacific Western University, Denver Colorado, Owerri study centre
  50. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos
  51. Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Gboko campus)
  52. Career Light Resources Centre, Jos.
  53. University of West Africa, Kwali Abuja, FCT
  54. Coastal University, Iba Oku, Akwa Ibom State
  55. Kaduna Business School, Kaduna
  56. Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State
  57. West African Union University, in collaboration with the International Professional College of Administration, Science and Technology, Nigeria, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
  58. Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University, 165 Isolo Road, Cele bus stop, Egbe Ikotun, Lagos

ASUU Strike: Buhari breaks silence, sends caution to university lecturers

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ASUU and other trade unions to shun going on strike to press home their demands.

The Nigerian leader lamented that all the academic unions went on strike in 2022 and the situation negatively affected the economy and disrupted the academic system.

Buhari who was represented at the University of Ibadan by Abubakar Rasheed, the executive secretary of the NUC, maintained that unions should always opt for negotiation rather than going on strike.

Source: Legit.ng

