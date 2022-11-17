President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other trade unions to negotiate rather than go on strike to make their demands known.

The president said this on Thursday, November 17, at the 74th foundation day and convocation ceremonies of the University of Ibadan.

Buhari was represented at the ceremonies by Professor Abubakar Rasheed, the executive secretary of the national university commission (NUC).

The Nigerian president also commended the administration of the institution for maintaining the great reputation of the institution since its establishment.

According to the president, the leading role of the institution in postgraduate education and the production of much-needed academic staff for higher institutions within and outside Nigeria

He noted that there is a need for discipline and stability in Nigerian universities as they hold the key to the future nation.

Buhari then lamented that all the universities' trade unions declared protracted trade disputes in 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng