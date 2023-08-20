Cardinal John Onaiyekan has said that Nigerians should be prepared to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the 2023 presidential elections

The cleric made this statement during the 10th Convention of the Catholic Men Organisation in Lagos Archdiocese

Cardinal Onaiyekan noted that the nation's attention remains focused on the judiciary's decision, whether it validates the election outcome or questions its validity

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has said Nigerians have to accept whatever decision the Supreme Court makes on the 2023 presidential elections.

The cleric stated this on Saturday, August 19, at the 10th Convention of the Catholic Men Organisation, Lagos Archdiocese, held at St Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, The Punch reported.

Cardinal Onaiyekan says Nigerians have to accept the Supreme Court's decision on the 2023 presidential election.

All eyes on judiciary, says Onaiyekan

Speaking further, Cardinal Onaiyekan said all eyes were still on the courts.

His words:

“Will the courts decide that the election was correct and okay, or will the courts arrive at the conclusion, which many people arrived at already even from the very beginning, that this election result as declared was not tenable?

“The delay in the courts giving judgment is itself a pity. As they say, ’Justice delayed is justice denied’. But we will still wait until the courts pass their judgment.

“We have to accept whatever the Supreme Court will decide, whether we like it or not. This is because there is no other human recourse after the Supreme Court. We will have to leave everything in the hands of God."

Nigerians react to Onaiyekan's statement

Sadiq Oluremi commented on Facebook:

"Nigerians have no choice but all international communities will know more if there is justice because this is a clear case."

Atteh Oluwatosin said:

"The govt should deal decisively with any noisemaker who thinks the court judgement isn't enough."

Ihemtuge Moses said:

"No sir, the law must be upheld. The case is a straight one. The judiciary will never compromise this one. BAT must be disqualified."

Onaiyekan speaks on inaugurating Tinubu before court verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cardinal Onaiyekan said the inauguration of President Tinubu on May 29 did not make sense.

The renowned cleric said there was a need to review the electoral system of Nigeria, noting that there are still unsettled issues in court.

“There are cases in court that have not been disposed of. That is why we are in an anomalous situation," he said.

