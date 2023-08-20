Nyesom Wike, Wale Edun, and 43 other ministers of President Bola Tinubu will gulp N343.25m yearly for housing accommodation

This was based on the data published on the website of the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission website

Aside from accommodation, other allowances that the 54 ministers will enjoy include domestic staff, utilities and furniture

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's newly ministers-designate will gulp about N343.25m yearly for housing allowances, The Punch reported in its findings.

According to the report, the federal government will spend N1.37bn on the accommodation of the ministers-designate, based on the annual allocation.

The data on the allowances was based on the information generated on the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission website.

List of allowances President Tinubu's ministers will enjoy

Below is the breakdown of the allowances:

Allowances Percentage from Basic Salary Accommodation 200 per cent of basic salary Domestic Staff 75 per cent of basic salary Utilities 30 per cent of basic salary Furniture 300 per cent of basic salary

However, while other allowances would be paid monthly, furniture would be paid every four years.

President Tinubu announces ministers' portfolios

Recall that the president recently announced the portfolios of his ministers.

Three nominees of the president were reportedly missing from the list of ministers that would benefit from the house allowance.

The affected nominees included Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State; Stella Okotete, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) national women leader; and Danladi Abubakar, the Taraba State ministerial nominees.

Why Senate did not confirm three minister nominees of President Tinubu

Earlier, the Senate had withheld the confirmation of three nominees by President Tinubu, citing security concerns.

The decisions have generated concerns among stakeholders in Nigeria's polity, particularly concerning the nomination of El-Rufai, who earlier hinted that he would like to go for his PhD than become a minister.

Among the screened and confirmed ministers are Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State and now minister of FCT and Wale Edun, the minister of finance.

President Tinubu sets to constitute cabinet on Monday

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu is likely to inaugurate his cabinet and swear-in ministers on Monday.

A source within the presidency disclosed that the offices of the Chief of Staff and Secretary General of the Federation are working toward the event.

President Tinubu is expected to swear in 45 ministers, including former governors of Rivers and Osun states, Nyesom Wike and Gboyega Oyetola.

