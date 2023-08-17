The Oyo government had revealed that it will spend 3.354 billion naira on procuring 100 Kia Rio 1.4 car engines and four Kia Optimal vehicles for security agencies operating in the state

But the main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted and fumed at the plan

The APC, Oyo state chapter, issued a statement where it described Governor Makinde's contracts awards as "dubious"

Ibadan, Oyo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has asked Governor Seyi Makinde to stop awarding contracts at alleged inflated costs.

The opposition party said Governor Makinde should rather find ways of providing succour to the populace "who are direct victims of the worsening economic situation in the country".

Oyo state chapter of the APC has criticised Governor Makinde's administration.

Source: Facebook

"We cannot continue like this": APC to Makinde

Oyo APC reacted to the announcement made on Wednesday, August 16, by the state government that the administration of Governor Makinde had approved the release of the sum of N3.35 billion for the purchase of Kia Rio cars as security vehicles and another N3.19 billion for the maintenance of street light in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 17, and made available to Legit.ng by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC stated that "reckless spending, misplaced priority and lack of proper planning on the part of those at the helm of affairs, was responsible for the skyrocketing inflation and poverty in the country.

The statement reads:

"It has come to a point that we, as stakeholders in the affairs of the Pacesetters state, cannot continue to watch as the present PDP administration would not cease from plundering scarce resources.

"We queried the wisdom behind spending of (sic) billions of naira on the purchase of Kia Rio brand of luxury cars as security vehicles about years ago and we got vindicated as only a few number of those cars are seen around today."

Furthermore, the APC said the state government is "repeating the same sleaze" with the Wednesday approval of N3.35b on another 105 units "of the same fragile vehicle brand" for security.

The statement continued:

"Apart from the fact that such brand is not ideal for use as patrol vehicles by security agents, the price of each car is put at N32 million and this is unacceptable.

"Also, on the issue of N3.19 billion approved for the maintenance of street light project which cost over N28 billion to be executed without accountability, we vehemently kick against it as there is no justification for spending such a stupendous amount on replacement of poles. We cannot continue like this."

"Rather than create an avenue for a few privileged persons around the corridor of power to siphon scarce resources, Gov. Makinde should emulate some governors who have done so much in recent times to address the challenges in their respective states. He should also address the plight of workers and pensioners in the state who came out few days ago to lament high-handedness, deprivation, and deceit of the PDP administration since 2019.

