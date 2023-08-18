President Bola Tinubu has declared the portfolios of his nominated ministers, and the development has continued to generate reactions from stakeholders.

Wale Adeagbo, a legal luminary, spoke with Legit.ng on the development and listed three concerns relating to the ministerial nominees and why Nigerians should be worried about them.

Adeagbo gives three reasons why Nigerians should be wary of Tinubu's ministers Photo Credit: Wale Adeagbo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Adeagbo commends Tinubu over appointment of Adelabu as minister of power

The Ibadan-born legal practitioner commended President Tinubu for respecting federal character in the nomination and expressed confidence in the appointment of Bayo Adelabu as the minister of power.

Adelabu is the only ministerial nominee from Oyo State, he contested on the platform of the Accord Party against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election but President Tinubu dumped his party's candidate for Adelabu as minister from the state.

Lawyer list 3 concerns about Tinubu's ministers

According to Adeagbo, the three reasons Nigerians should be worried about President Tinubu's ministers are listed below:

Repayment of the assignments

The legal icon described some of the minister-designates as a repayment of the assignments and good works they have done for Mr. President.

He said:

"Some of the appointments seem to be like repayment of the assignments and good works some did during the electioneering period. Wike for example."

Compliment for the loss of holding office

Adeagbo maintained that some of the appointments are to complement the loss of holding office.

The Ibadan-born lawyer said:

"Some are just to compliment for the loss of holding office. For example, Former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola."

Recycling of old face

According to the legal luminary, Nigerians should be worried about the recycling of old politicians into President Tinubu's cabinet.

He said:

"Why one should be worried is that the same old faces are still the ones we are seeing."

Adeagbo went further to commend the President in his overall reviews of the development. He said:

How be it, I'm confident in the choices of our President.

The appointments cut across all Geo-political zones. It reflects the true Federal Character of our Country.

I'm really confident in the appointment of BAYO ADELABU as the Minister for Power.

