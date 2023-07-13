The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan has dismissed the last petition by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the election of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Tribunal also awarded N1 million cost to the 2nd and 3rd Respondent.

The petition by the APM party is the last seeking Gov Seyi Makinde's disqualification. Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

All three members of the Tribunal aligned with the decision and cost, saying it would serve as a deterrence against politicians who always file what they described as frivolous petitions.

The Petitioner, APM, on Tuesday, filed to withdraw its petition as the Tribunal fixes Thursday for the hearing of the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng