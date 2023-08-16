President Bola Tinubu has been urged to fix Nigeria's economy in other to cushion the harsh effect of subsidy removal

Primate Elijah Ayodele warned that Nigerians will shut down the country if President Tinubu fails to address the current harsh economic realities

He urged the president not to perceive his message as a threat but as divine instructions to save the country from impending danger

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent a strong message to President Bola Ahmed Tiinubu.

The prominent cleric warned that Nigeria risks a total shutdown if economic hardship persists for the next three months, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu and urges him to fix the economy or Nigerians will do the needful. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Osho Oluwatosin

Primate Ayodele, who made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, gave President Tinubu three months ultimatum to fix Nigeria’s economy, Daily Independent report added.

He explained further that individuals will not wait for the Labour Unions or any organisation to lead protests anymore rather, they will storm the streets in their numbers to cry out against 's government.

‘’President Tinubu should do everything possible to fix the economy, he needs to adjust and do all that is needful because the economic hardship will wreck the country and this will affect both the rich and the poor," he noted.

