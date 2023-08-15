Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), has said it has not arrested Chike Victor Ibezim or his brother, Nnamdi Emmanuel Ibezim

Nnamdi had accused the DSS of "abducting" his younger brother (Chike Ibezim) at the behest of the former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Fashola

The older Ibezim owns a blog, Reportera — one of three entities sued for alleged defamation by the ex-works minister

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting Nnamdi Emmanuel Ibezim.

In a statement on Monday, August 14, via its official Twitter pages, the DSS also said it didn’t arrest Chike Victor Ibezim. The siblings are linked to a controversial blog, Reportera.

"We haven't arrested Ibezim siblings", DSS

Recall that former minister and governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Raji Fashola, had petitioned the DSS, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over a false publication against him. The Punch reported the development.

The report was published across social media by a diaspora-based Nigerian, Jackson Ude; Reportera; and a Twitter user, Yoruba Sheikh.

In the report, Fashola’s residence in Abuja was said to be barricaded by soldiers because he was allegedly writing the judgment to be delivered by the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the 2023 presidential election. The 2023 presidential election is disputed, and the case is in court.

Over the weekend, Nnamdi Ibezim raised the alarm about the alleged arrest of his brother, Chike Ibezim, by the DSS. The DSS reportedly apprehended Chike based on Fashola’s petition.

But reacting to the ‘news’, Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of the DSS, said it’s untrue.

He wrote on Twitter:

“DSS has not arrested Nnamdi Emmanuel Ibezim and/or Chike Victor Ibezim of reportera. He/They is/are not in the Service’s custody.”

Another statement on the DSS’ page reads:

Fashola takes steps over allegation

