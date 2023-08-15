The NNPC has urged Nigerians to disregard the reports on proposed increment in the cost price of fuel

The NNPC made this disclosure while reacting to reports that there are fresh plans to raise the price of petrol from the current N617 to N720 per litre

The NNPC has urged its customers to disregard speculations being made in some quarters

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has maintained it has no intentions of increasing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

NNPC says it has no plans of selling petrol for N720 per litre. Photo credit: NNPC Limited

Source: Facebook

The retail arm of the NNPC, in a post shared on its Twitter page, debunked the media reports that fuel would rise to between N680/litre and N720/litre in the coming weeks.

In a move to swiftly quell these rumours, NNPC Retail emphasised that there is no intention to implement such a price hike.

"Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated. Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide," NNPC Limited noted.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section on Twitter and reacted to the development.

@jennyresse tweeted:

"How did you end up as a private company without the consent of the Nigerian people?

"Who gave you approval to privatise our national assets so you can have private share holders?

@realTobiAkinbo

"This mean, you will increase fuel pump price, anything you guys debunked, you end up doing it, the news broke out at the time u haven't plan to increase it yet, that's why you are debunking it."

@Engr_Stanley_EC

"Anything NNPC debunks end up being the truth!. I've screenshot this post for future reference(s)."

@Kay_kay4u tweeted:

"The one you increased, did you inform us?

@GbolahanObadime tweeted:

"Thank you. This is what we want to be hearing not the prophet of doom. We know it is tough but Nigerians just need an assurance every now and then."

“Fuel for N720 per litre”, NLC, TUC threaten nationwide strike, warn Tinubu’s FG

Organised labour has vowed to shut down the country if the government implement further increases in fuel price.

As reported by AIT, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, August 14, vowed to proceed on a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide shutdown of the country should there be another increase in petrol pump price from the existing N617, which it described as ” illegal”.

Presidency explains why petrol prices will not go down even if all Nigeria's refineries are working

The price of petrol at filling stations will not go down even if all five Nigerian refineries are working at full capacity and producing the most amount of the product.

This is according to the statements made by President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, while he was a guest on Television Continental's talk show, "Your View".

During the television interview monitored by Legit.ng, Ngelale dismissed the idea that having more refineries will bring down the price of petrol as a myth that doesn't happen anywhere in the world.

Source: Legit.ng