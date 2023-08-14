Labour has issued a fresh threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government against selling fuel for N720 per litre

At a meeting in Abuja, NLC President, Joe Ajaero gave the warning and described the move as illegal

The NLC and the TUC have vowed to shut down the country if the government undermined the demands of the union and implements further increases in fuel price

FCT, Abuja - The Organised Labour has vowed to shut down the country if the government implement further increases in fuel price.

NLC threatens to shut down Nigeria if govt sells fuel for N720

NLC warns Tinubu's government against selling fuel for N720 per litre.

Source: Facebook

As reported by AIT, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, August 14, vowed to proceed on a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide shutdown of the country, should there be another increase in petrol pump price from the existing N617, which it describes as ” illegal”.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero gave the notification at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja, where Labour also warns against undermining the demands of the union.

This is coming after the meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu where an agreement was reached to call off their protests, the rapprochement between the organised labour and the federal government appeared to have collapsed, The Punch reported.

Political analyst lambasts Atiku, Peter Obi

Civil rights activist, and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has caused a buzz on social media with a recent revelation.

In a recent social media post, Adeyanju revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government is planning to sell petrol for N720 per litre.

He wrote:

"They are planning to sell fuel for N720 per liter. God will judge Atiku, Obi & other PDP branches for allowing Tinubu & APC to come to power."

President Tinubu's FG withdraws contempt suit against NLC

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government on Monday, August 7, withdrew its suit against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Legit.ng reported earlier that FG dragged Labour to court for organising a nationwide anti-subsidy protest on August 2, 2023.

However, the government announced the withdrawal of the contempt suit on Monday, five days after filing it against the labour leaders for protesting against the removal of fuel subsidy,

