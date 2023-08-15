Fuel stations are shutting down after speculations that fuel prices may increase in the coming days

Transporters say they are unable to get fuel in some fuel stations across different parts of Lagos

Fuel stations that are opened are witnessing long queues of motorists wanting to buy the product

In Lagos State, major and independent petroleum product distributors have closed their dispensing locations due to concerns about a potential increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

According to our source, the majority of gas stations have closed, and those that are still open have seen record-breaking lengthy lines of cars.

Transporters stated they were unable to access fuel since so many stations in the state had ceased operations.

This development follows speculations that fuel price may reach N1,000 per litre after Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has hinted that there will be changes in the pump price of fuel in the country.

In another news, Legit.ng also reported that proposed new pump prices are set to be adjusted from the current N580 and N617 per litre to around N680/litre and N720/litre.

Fuel price to increase

meanwhile, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), according to a Leadership report, has said that oil marketers have started bringing petrol into the country.

The NNPCL was the only entity responsible for importing the merchandise up until this point.

Farouk Ahmed, the chief executive officer of NMDPRA, stated that of the 56 oil marketing companies that filed for licences, 10 had shown a commitment to the project, while three had imported petroleum into the nation.

A.Y. Shafa, Prudent, and Emadeb are the three businesses that Ahmed described as currently importing the good; he also mentioned that additional businesses would import in the upcoming weeks.

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the depreciation of the naira, petrol marketers have hinted at the possibility of a hike in petrol prices in the coming weeks.

Legit.ng reported that the naira crashed to N930 to a dollar on Thursday, August 10, 2023, prompting the marketers to mull an increase in the pump price of the product.

