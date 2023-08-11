The Senate on Monday, August 7, confirmed 45 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu after screening them

Among the ministers-designate is Henry Dele Alake, a media practitioner and a long-time ally of President Tinubu

In an interview with Legit.ng, a public commentator, Segun Akinleye, tipped the immediate past special adviser on media and publicity to the president to be appointed minister of communications

Ikeja, Lagos state - Segun Akinleye, a public affairs analyst, on Friday, August 11, picked Dele Alake as the ideal candidate for the minister of communications position.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Akinleye said Ekiti-born Alake’s expertise makes him the right man for the communications ministry.

President Tinubu (third from left, front row), Dele Alake (third from right, front row), and others posed for a photo at the office of the NCTC in Abuja. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ministerial list: Alake for communications ministry

Akinleye stated that the fact that Alake has functioned in a similar capacity at the state level and under the same man (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu), he should be a perfect fit for the communications ministry.

He told Legit.ng:

“For the prospective minister of communication, that should be Dele Alake. Why? He was Tinubu's commissioner for information when he was governor of Lagos state. He is a veteran journalist who will be the armour-bearer of the presidency. Remember, he was the SA on Media and Special Duties before he was nominated as a minister. So, Dele Alake wins it for me.

“And lastly, Tinubu knows how powerful media narrative is and for this reason, he will unleash Dele Alake on Nigerians. The word is 'unleash'. Lai Mohammed will be child's play.”

Osinbajo’s aide predicts health minister

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, threw his weight behind an idea for restructuring ministries under President Tinubu, especially the merging of the gas and power sectors of the economy.

Speaking on President Bola Tinubu's cabinet formation, Akande singled out Wale Edun and Ali Pate from the list.

On the part of Pate, he revealed that the health expert is primed to become the next Minister of Health.

Tinubu's ministerial nominees

In another news, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga, the director of Media and Publicity of the defunct Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Campaign, on Thursday, July 27, sent a congratulatory message to all the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Onanuga, in a Twitter post, prayed for prosperity for the incoming appointees.

