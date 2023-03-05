Godwin Emefiele may not have it easy after the tenure of President Buhari expires, according to Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker said the CBN governor will be like zebra in the hands of tigers

Emefiele is behind the naira redesign policy that pitched the federal government against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his camp in the APC

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian lawmaker and social critic, has predicted what will become of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29.

In a statement posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, March 4, Sani said the CBN boss’ situation would be like that of a “zebra in the hands of tigers”.

Shehu Sani believes Eemfiele will have it rough when Buhari leaves office. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Emefiele is behind the controversial naira redesign policy that has made life difficult for Nigerians and pitched the federal and state governments against each other in the past few weeks.

After introducing new N200, N500 and N1000 notes, the CBN announced January 31 deadline to phase out the old notes. The deadline was later moved to February 10 after realising many Nigerians had not been able to get the new notes in exchange for the old notes.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and some governors in the All Progressives Congress have not found the naira redesign policy pleasant. Some state governments stepped in by asking the Supreme Court to stop the federal government and the CBN from implementing the February 10 deadline.

On Friday, March 3, the Supreme Court finally extended the validity of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 naira notes till December 31. It held that the president’s directive on redesigning the new notes without due consultation was invalid.

In reaction to this, Sani believes Emefiele might not be getting any form of protection against those who tackled the policy when Buhari eventually becomes an ex-President later in the year.

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's tweet

Sani's tweet got different reactions from Nigerians, as some said the CBN boss had already planned his exit.

brahim, SHEHU agara (MHR) @magmal11 commented:

"The guy has already planned his exit from the scene & out of the country. Already, his family has relocated abroad, so it's gonna be easy for him to do the Mazi Kanu style before ending up copying the Mrs. Deziani self exile trick.

"I believe, though, that he won't be disturbed."

PitObi Tormentor @tubas2003 said:

"EMEFIELE will face the consequences of his actions after May 29 remember he still has a case with DSS."

Achusi onye Abagana @chizobaachusi commented:

"No be small. But this affliction will not last for too long."

