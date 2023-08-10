Ireti Kingibe, the lone senator representing the FCT, has said she has not received any alert on the purportedly sent allowance for lawmakers' holiday

The Labour Party senator said this while reacting to the comment by Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, that the lawmakers have been sent enjoyment allowance as they prepare to go on annual recess

Akpabio had made the comment on Wednesday during plenary but withdrew his word and described it as a prayer

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party Senator and Senator representing Abuja, Ireti Kingibe, has commented on the "enjoyment allowance" for Senators' holidays reportedly sent to the lawmakers as they embark on their annual recess, raising some speculation over the hidden allowance.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, during a plenary session on Wednesday, August 10, said enjoyment allowance had been sent to the lawmakers; he withdrew his statement and said "prayers" had been forwarded to them.

Labour Party senator speaks on receiving alert for enjoyment allowance Photo Credit: President of the Senate

Source: Twitter

His statement reads:

"In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Labour Party senator reacts to enjoyment allowance for lawmakers

Kingibe, the only lawmaker from the FCT in the Senate, while appearing on Channels Television's "Politics Today" on Wednesday evening, said she had not received the allowance that was purported sent to the lawmakers.

She said:

“No, actually, I didn’t receive any prayers, but I’ll check my email for the prayers.”

The Labour Party lawmaker humorously added that she did not understand what Akpabio was talking about.

"Enjoyment allowance is statutor", Ireti Kingibe says

She acknowledged that most people assumed the lawmakers had been paid for the allowances but explained that the payment could be “statutory things that we would have been paid anyway”.

On Wednesday, Nigerians condemned the Senate President's comment, even though he tried to rephrase his statement and withdrew the earlier one.

Source: Legit.ng