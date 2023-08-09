President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has upheld his campaign promise of youth inclusion in his presidential cabinet

On Monday, August 7, the upper chamber of the national assembly (senate) confirmed 45 ministerial nominees sent for screening by the President

Meanwhile, Rt Hon. Dr Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, a 41-year-old lawmaker among the youngest, made the list of confirmed ministerial nominees

FCT, Abuja - At just 41 years old, Rt Hon. Dr Olubumi Tunji-Ojo has been selected by President Bola Tinubu as one of the ministerial nominees.

Due to his antecedents, his nomination has generated buzz in his home state of Ondo.

Many say he has become a shining example of leadership and compassion, touching countless people's lives in Ondo state and beyond.

In this piece, Legit.ng looks at his transformative efforts, which likely made the president nominate him as a Federal Executive Council member.

1. Empowering Market Women

In the face of economic challenges caused by the fuel subsidy removal, Rt Hon. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo empowered over 1,000 market women in Ondo state with a generous sum of #50,000 each. This infusion of funds provided a much-needed boost to their businesses, demonstrating his commitment to alleviating their struggles.

2. Job Creation and Employment

During his tenure as a member of the 9th Assembly, Tunji-Ojo facilitated the employment of over 230 individuals, both within and outside Ondo state.

By reducing youth unemployment, he contributed to social stability and economic growth in his constituency.

3. Infrastructure Development

The people of Akoko, Ondo state, have experienced a transformational change thanks to Tunji-Ojo's dedication.

He spearheaded the construction of quality roads that connected previously isolated communities.

These roads not only eased transportation but also included solar-powered lights for safe travel at night.

4. Education Enhancement

Recognizing the importance of education, Tunji-Ojo initiated the construction of multiple classroom blocks in schools within his constituency.

This effort made learning more accessible and convenient for students. Schools like Eyo Oke Comprehensive High School and Okeagbe High School have greatly benefited.

5. Empowerment Through Skill Acquisition

Tunji-Ojo's commitment extends to empowering youth and women. He established skill acquisition centres that provide training and financial support for individuals to start their businesses.

By fostering entrepreneurship, he's paving the way for sustainable growth in his community.

6. Security and Support

Contributing to the state's security architecture, Tunji-Ojo donated motorbikes and vehicles to the Amotekun Corps.

This support strengthens surveillance and security activities in remote areas, ensuring the safety of the people.

He's also supported farmers with essential resources to kickstart their agricultural endeavours.

7. Scholarships for Education

Over 1,000 students in Ondo State benefit from Tunji-Ojo's educational scholarships. These scholarships span primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, underscoring his commitment to shaping the next generation of nation-builders.

