Some Nigerians have reacted to the announcement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hire for a key position

The PDP has announced that it's recruiting for a Director General for the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI)

The move has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, who have described it as innovation or confusion

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the recruitment for the position of Director General for the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI).

The announcement was made via its Twitter handle @OfficialPDPNig on Sunday, July 30.

Interested applicants are expected to have a Master’s degree in any discipline from the social science/Humanity, exposure to consultancy services and 6 years of experience.

The applicants are also to send their application to the PDP Wadata Plaza in Wuse, Abuja

The tweet reads:

“WE ARE HIRING (Director General), Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI)

“Pursuant to Chapter 11, Section 62 of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Constitution (2017 as amended), the National Working Committee (NWC), of our Great Party hereby announces its intention to employ for the following office:

DIRECTOR GENERAL-

Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI)

Nigerians reacts as PDP announces recruitment for key position

Some Nigerians have reacted to the recruitment tweet from the PDP.

A Twitter user, The Legit Kanayor @kanaior, said PDP should recruit its Youth Leader

"You people should be serious abeg...You can recruit your Babariga Youth Leader so he can have stuff doing.."

A Nigerian, Ibrahim Garba @Garbaibrahim1, was not impressed with the idea of sending an application to the PDP office for submission.

"Be a digital party. This is the 21st century no need of sending any parcel don't you have an Email?

Another Twitter user, idemoh Charles @charles_idemoh, wrote:

"Can I give u guys a fat envelope to get this

TheCitizen @Alex_Obe10, described the move as a good one from the main opposition party.

"Great innovation. More giant strides to our great party"

For Hinvest Global @HinvestGlobal, he considered the recruitment as a sign of confusion.

"PDP confused

