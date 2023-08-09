Nigerian doctors have announced the suspension of the planned nationwide protest, adding that the situation would be reviewed in 74 hours

Emeka Orji, the president of NARD, disclosed this in an interview on Wednesday morning, adding that the decision was reached after meeting with the leadership of the Senate

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, earlier hinted at the suspension after he met with the doctors earlier on Tuesday

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian doctors under the umbrella of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended their planned daily protest across the country following a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Senate on Tuesday, August 8.

According to Premium Times, Emeka Orji, the president of the aggrieved doctors, confirmed the development on Wednesday morning, August 9.

Why we suspend nationwide protest, doctors speak

On Tuesday, a statement from the office of Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, hinted at the decision of the medical practitioners.

And Orji, in a telephone conversation on Wednesday morning, confirmed that NARD has suspended its planned nationwide protest scheduled for today (Wednesday) and that Nigerians should expect an update "in the next 72 hours."

He said:

“The planned protest slated for Wednesday has been suspended, and we will review it again in 72 hours.”

Akpabio speaks after meeting doctors.

In a separate statement from the office of the Senate President, Akpabio commended the doctors for suspending the and also working to call off its strike.

Akpabio's media office stated that the doctors' demands are well noted and will soon be addressed as a new minister will be appointed for the health sector.

The Senate president added that President Bola Tinubu is doctors' friendly, which was why he had nominated many medical experts into his cabinet.

Recall that the Senate has screened and confirmed 45 of 48 ministerial nominees by President Tinubu, including medical practitioners.

