Agege, Lagos - The police in Lagos state has said it has begun an investigation to unravel the death of Toyin Adeniji, an aide to powerful chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Dapo Sarumi.

According to The Punch, the 47 years old Adeniji was shot by some suspected cultists in the Agege local government area of the state.

It was learnt that Adeniji was at the front of his house in Oyewole road in Agege, when he was shot at a close range by the gunmen.

No less than 7 other persons in front of the house of the PDP chieftain in Agege escaped being killed as the gunmen sporadically shot on air.

Lagos is considered the strongest state of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the assassination of the PDP figure is coming few weeks to the presidential election.

Oyewole is also the constituency of the state speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who is contesting to represent the region for the fifth times in the state house of assembly.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential torchbearer of the ruling APC, was a 2-term governor of the state. who governor between 1999 and 2007.

Tinubu has been campaigning with his achievement as the governor of the state.

