Famous Nigerian skit maker Sabinus stirs major reactions online as clips of him playing football trends

Sabinus recently hosted a football competition in Port Harcourt as he tries to give back to the community where he grew up

Photos & clips from the matches played have surfaced online, and the videos of Sabinus joining the regular footballers on the field has left many in tatters as he looks ultimately out of place

Famous Port-Harcourt-born skit maker Emmanuel Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus, trends online after clips of him playing football in the trending Sabi Cup competition went viral.

Oga Sabinus shared videos of the competition on his social media pages as he celebrates a successful outreach competition hosted by him to help young and upcoming footballers in his native state and locality.

Funny photos of skit maker Sabinus playing football during the recent Sabi Cup trends online. Photo credit: @mrfunny_1

Source: Instagram

But photos of the slightly plump footballer joining the fray have been the biggest highlight of the Sabi Cup competition as fans go gaga as clips of Mr Funny running with a ball at his feet trend.

Another highlight of the trending clips from the event that stirred reactions online was when a low-budget Buhari was seen at the stadium mimicking the former president.

See photos and posts of Sabinus playing football that's got people talking online:

See how netizens reacted to the trending pictures of Sabinus playing football

@DD047:

"Bros na keeper u be??."

@ogmaskaria1:

"Oga Wetin you go field go do with that big belle ."

@wutahfyre:

"Na who give sabi number 10 jersey make them no pass ball give you because your quick nap na 2 seconds ."

@emor_burger:

"I Dey sure say you never see jollof rice chop for here Na him make you look like this ."

@Baby_broda:

"Come wear 10 dey play rubbish ."

@AbdulazizAnas97:

"Who give sabinus No.10 Jesus!"

@Sexyp81574718:

"My own na jellof rice go dey na."

@ThaBlack28:

"Make Chelsea Sha no sign this one ooo."

@UDabere:

"Pepe in his prime will never pray to meet Sabinus."

@Ogbonnakalu1990:

"Bros I take God beg u,no enter trouble for Field oooo."

Source: Legit.ng