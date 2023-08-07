Southeast-based pastor, Prophet Chibuzo Nkemakolam, said God told me that Peter Obi has no chance of winning at the tribunal at all

Prophet Nkemakolam said unless there is a strong supernatural intervention, Obi would not win in court

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Obi, urged the court in his petition he filed at the court in May to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential election

Umuahia, Abia state - Prophet Chibuzo Nkemakolam, the founder of the Throne of Power Ministry, has said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), “has no chance” of winning in the court case against President Bola Tinubu.

Prophet Nkemakolam, however, said Obi can triumph in court “if there's a strong supernatural intervention”.

Tribunal: "Peter Obi won't win because he is intelligent", Prophet Nkemakolam

The man of God added that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, “won't win because he is intelligent, strategic or powerful”.

He wrote on his known Facebook page on Wednesday, August 2:

“God told me that he (Obi) has no chance at all except if there's a strong supernatural intervention which can only happen by prayer. And by prayer, I do not mean haphazard prayer but a nationwide agreement in prayer as it was done in Babylon for Esther by the Jews. This will be the only chance that Nigerian Christians will have to have their will prevail in the country.

“So Mr Peter Obi won't win because he is intelligent, strategic, or powerful but only through divine intervention by prayer. Says the Lord.”

