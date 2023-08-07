A new report has revealed the reason why President Bola Tinubu-led ECOWAS delegation team exited the Niger Republic without meeting with the coup leaders

Although it was reported that the team did not meet the military juntas but the report says otherwise, revealing Abdulsalami Abubakar's team was humiliated by the coup leaders

The report further stated that the three-man team was not allowed into the West African country hence their scheduled mission was aborted

A team from the West African bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) envoy, did not achieve their major aim of travelling to Niger Republic to negotiate with the military juntas.

ECOWAS special envoys General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Sultan Muhammad Saad Abubakar III met with representatives of the Nigerien military junta and not the leader. Photo credit: @BMB1_Official

Abdulsalami, Sultan was humiliated by Niger junta, report says

According to a report by PremiumTimes, the ECOWAS delegation to Niger led by former Nigerian military leader Abdulsalami Abubakar was humiliated on Thursday, August 3, by the Nigerien junta as the members were prevented from leaving the airport.

Nigerian govt source also reveals more details about the failed ECOWAS team's meeting

A Nigerian government source briefed about the visit told this newspaper that the three-man team sent to negotiate with the junta leaders was not allowed into the country.

Before departing Abuja, the delegation had informed Niamey of its mission and the latter showed readiness to receive them, the source said. However, this turned out to be a plot to humiliate the sub-regional bloc because they arrived in the country and met with the representatives of the military junta but were not allowed to meet with the junta leader.

The ECOWAS team were told to make their request known and the juntas will revert

According to the source, the delegation was received from the aircraft at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, when they arrived at the Niamey airport, by a five-man team led by General Moussa Barmou (Head of General Staff). The general, however, told them that they could not be allowed into the city, citing security reasons.

The ECOWAS delegation was told to return to Nigeria while the junta reviews their request and revert. They arrived in Nigeria on Friday, August 4.

Furthermore, a Twitter user Abdulaziz Abdulaziz @Abdulfagge disclosed that Niger's junta is represented at the meeting by General Barmou and other top brass.

He shared the pictures below;

ECOWAS team exits Niger without meeting coup leader

In what could be described as a failed mission, the trip embarked upon by a team from the West African bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) envoy, did not go as planned.

The ECOWAS team left without fulfilling scheduled meetings and plans.

The delegation had arrived in the capital, Niamey, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, "but did not spend the night" as scheduled, a delegation member said Friday, August 4

Niger coup leaders to recall Ambassador from Nigeria, details emerge

The General Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military junta in the Republic of Niger is planning on recalling the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria after failing to come to terms with the delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on the return of democracy in Niger.

The junta is also planning to recall Nigerien Ambassadors to the US, France, and Togo, as it pushes to evict French and US troops in the country while declaring an end to all Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between France and the Republic of Niger, The Punch reported on Friday, August 4.

