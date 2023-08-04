Niger coup leaders and the ECOWAS team did not meet as planned due to some untold developments

Reports have it that the ECOWAS delegation arrived in Niamey, Niger Republic and did not spend the night as scheduled

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Government, President Bola Tinubu, dispatched the delegation on Thursday with a mandate to resolve the current political crisis in the country

In what could be described as a failed mission, is the trip embarked upon by a team from the West African bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) envoy.

The delegation of the ECOWAS arrived in Niger on Thursday, August 3rd, and departed without meeting the junta leaders as planned. Photo credit: @Abdulfagge

ECOWAS team did not meet the Junta leader

Guardian TV reported that the ECOWAS team left without fulfilling scheduled meetings and plans.

The delegation had arrived in the capital, Niamey, on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, "but did not spend the night" as scheduled, a delegation member said Friday, August 4th, The Punch reported.

Meanwhile, the country's ousted president warned that his country's security was at risk amid the junta rule.

What was ECOWAS's plan?

Led by former Nigerian President Abdulsalami Abubakar, the delegation was scheduled to meet coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani to present the bloc's demands.

It was also scheduled to meet Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The regional bloc has given the junta until Sunday to reinstate Bazoum, threatening to use force though stressing it wouldn't spare any effort to resolve the crisis amicably.

A multi-day meeting of the region's defense chiefs about the potential military response will wrap in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, later on Friday.

