BREAKING: Tension, Anxiety as Female Soldier Guns Down Senior Colleague

There is growing tension and anxiety in Adamawa State as a female soldier on duty to ensure the curfew imposed by the state government reportedly gunned down a female colleague at a checkpoint in the state capital, Yola.

According to Daily Trust, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri imposed a curfew in the state following the breaking of the government warehouses and looting of several items by some hoodlums, including palliatives kept to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Source: Legit.ng