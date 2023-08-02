The Lago State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has asked doctors in the state hospitals on Lagos Island to go on indefinite strike over the death of its member, Dr Vwaere Diaso.

According to The Punch, the medical association also urged all members in the state to embark on five-day mourning while asking doctors in other government-own hospitals to reduce their work activities in honour of the dead colleague.

The affected hospitals that will be going on the indefinite strike include Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos, the Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Lagos, and the General Hospital, Odan.

Diaso reportedly died at the General Hospital in the Odan area of Lagos after being trapped in the elevator for over 40 minutes on Tuesday, August 1, before she was rescued. The situation became worst as there was no blood to resuscitate her.

The NMA disclosed the sad incident in a press statement signed by Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu and Ismail Ajibowo, the state chairman and secretary of the association, on Wednesday, August 2.

According to the statement, lack of blood at the government hospital has become a recurring development and calling on the government to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, adding that her death was an avoidable one.

The statement reads in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"“We declare a five-day statewide mourning period; we demand an immediate, unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident; all those found culpable in this matter, especially the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Management Agency, Ms Adenike Adekambi, are all brought to justice."

Source: Legit.ng