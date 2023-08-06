A review of the Nigerian Civil service payroll is underway under the current administration of Bola Tinubu

The Nigerian leader made this known while noting he is shocked by the numbers he sees on the civil service payroll

President Bola Tinubu vows to undertake a comprehensive forensic audit of the CBN while a thorough overhaul of the Civil Service payroll is imminent

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a strong pledge to the President of the World Bank, Mr. Ajay Banga.

Tinubu hosted the World Bank leadership team, led by its president, Ajay Banga, at the State House. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

We'll restructure civil service payroll, CBN audit underway, Tinubu assures World Bank President

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Tinubu said that a thorough review of the civil service payroll is underway, saying he cannot believe the numbers he sees on the payroll, The Punch reported.

According to Sahara Reporters, Ngelale quoted him as disclosing this on Friday, August 5, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a meeting with Banga.

CBN audit underway, Tinubu says

In the statement, Tinubu noted that along with this, a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank was also ongoing, The Cable report added.

”A comprehensive forensic audit is ongoing at the Central Bank. We are going to do very serious structural review of the Civil Service payroll. I can’t believe in the numbers I’m seeing and I’ve had that experience before at the state level," Tinubu stated.

President Tinubu hints on what workers would get as new minimum wage

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that Nigerian workers should expect nothing less than double what they currently get when the new minimum wage is implemented.

This was disclosed by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Thursday, August 3.

The president's spokesperson said this during a discussion on what his employee was doing to cushion the challenges necessitated by removing the fuel subsidy on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

Ghost workers: Influential southeast governors begin verification of civil servants

The Alex Otti-led Abia State government has confirmed that it would commence a clampdown on ghost workers starting from the local government on Monday, August 7.

As contained in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Joy Maduka, the exercise would enable Governor Otti's administration to bring all state, local government, parastatals, and state-owned tertiary institution workers, including pensioners, into one database.

This will help forestall any irregularities in the administration of both human resources and payroll processes.

