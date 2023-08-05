A former ministerial nominee, Maryam Shettima, popularly known as Maryam Shetty, has broken her silence on her sudden replacement by President Bola Tinubu

Ms. Shetty, 44, described the development as God's plan and insisted that her best was yet to come

President Tinubu dramatically replaced Shetty with Mariya Mahmoud, her classmate — an action which surprised Shetty

FCT, Abuja - A former ministerial nominee, Maryam Shettima, popularly known as Maryam Shetty, on Saturday, August 5, described the withdrawal of her appointment as the will of God.

Daily Trust cited a statement by Shetty on Saturday, August 4. In the statement, Shetty said she would not allow the incident to stop her from believing in Nigeria.

After ministerial snub, Shetty says hope is not lost. Photo credit: Maryam Shetty

Source: Facebook

Maryam Shetty speaks on withdrawal of ministerial nomination

Shetty said she felt “sheer joy and pride” at my nomination as it was “a validation of my capabilities, a nod to my vision, and a sign that our great nation was ready to embrace a future where young women like me, even from the most traditional parts of Nigeria, can hold positions of influence and power”, Channels Television also reported.

She wrote:

"Even with this unexpected twist, my gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering me for such an esteemed position remains undiminished."

She added:

"My nomination may have been withdrawn, but my hope is unwavering. As I have often stated, “Hope is not lost; maybe I will come back again.”

"This phase of my life has instilled in me a deeper sense of resilience, faith, and the value of service beyond titles and positions. It has reaffirmed my belief in the potential for change and in the inherent greatness of Nigeria.

"The dream is still alive, and my commitment to our nation remains steadfast."

Source: Legit.ng