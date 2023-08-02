Reno Omokri is not in support of the NLC's nationwide protest which started on Wednesday, August 2

Omokri, a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has consistently opposed the Labour Party (LP)

The NLC, which is holding protests across Nigeria, is an affiliate of the LP, a political party that presented Peter Obi as its presidential flagbearer during the 2023 election in February

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, August 2, expressed doubts about Joe Ajaero, acting in national interest.

Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is spearheading a nationwide strike action.

Reno Omokri condemns NLC's strike, alleges partisan motive. Photo credit: @renoomokri

Strike: "NLC, Ajaero should have paused", Omokri

But Omokri said the protest and nationwide strike Ajaero called for, appears a political stunt.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

“I am just wondering if it is possible for Joe Ajaero, who openly aligned with Peter Obi, to be politically neutral and act in the national interest. This protest and nationwide strike he has called for looks like a political stunt, especially considering that the current government has agreed to increase the minimum wage and that all major presidential candidates, except Kwankwaso, agreed that they would remove fuel subsidies. Including Peter Obi, who said they would go immediately.”

He continued:

“This strike is unnecessary and very ill-timed. I may not support President Tinubu, but the palliatives and measures he announced two days ago were far-reaching and should have caused Labour and Ajaero to pause. But it didn't. What is their agenda?

Omokri concluded:

“Nobody should take us backwards to a Buhari era where we were borrowing to pay for fuel subsidies and tripled our foreign debt with nothing to show for it. Fuel subsidies must go, whether this present NLC likes it or not.”

Senate takes action after NLC protesters pull down national assembly gate

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Senate, on Wednesday, August 2, set up a committee to dialogue with protesting unions who broke down the National Assembly (NASS) complex's first gate.

The committee was led by Senate chief whip, Ali Ndume.

Source: Legit.ng