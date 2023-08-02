FCT, Abuja - The Senate, on Wednesday, August 2, set up a committee to dialogue with protesting unions who broke down the national assembly (NASS) Complex's first gate.

The protesters in their hundreds had marched from the Unity Fountain in Abuja to the NASS Complex in demonstration against the “anti-poor” people policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration, Channels Television reported.

Senate engages aggrieved unions after NASS gate drama

Upon their arrival at the NASS Complex, the protesters pull down the first gate of the Complex and marched to the premises.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio immediately entered into a closed-door session and upon his emergence from the meeting said the red chamber has set up a three-man committee to meet with the protesters at the National Assembly.

The committee was led by Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, from Borno South Senatorial District.

The Senate also resolved that it will in the shortest possible time meet with the NLC and TUC leadership to find an amicable resolution to the current impasse.

Ndume alongside two other lawmakers — Senator Ireti Kingibe and Senator Tony Nwonye — later met with the protesters at the National Assembly.

The Senators were seen engaging Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero; and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo.

