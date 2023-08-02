Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, a member of the campaign council for the Bayelsa election

This is coming after Wike was screened by the Nigerian Senate as a minister following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu

Wike, Governor Seyi Makinde and other G5 Governors made the PDP list for the Bayelsa State National Campaign Council

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - Former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and other members of the G5 governors, who allegedly worked against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, all made the Bayelsa State National Campaign Council of the PDP for the upcoming election in the state.

The PDP National Public Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, discussed this in a statement issued late Monday night, The Punch reported.

Wike makes PDP list for Bayelsa election after ministerial screening.

Other members of the G5 are the former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; former Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; and former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

TheCable reported that While Makinde, Wike, and Ikpeazu, were shortlisted as members of the campaign council for the Bayelsa election, Ortom appeared as a member in both Bayelsa and Kogi.

Ugwuanyi was listed as a member in Imo and Bayelsa campaign council.

“The national working committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of the following party stakeholders to serve in the national campaign councils for the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states,”

“The council shall be inaugurated on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

