President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, August 2nd, departed Abuja for Cotonou, Benin Republic, on an invitation

Tinubu landed the country safely, accompanied by six Nigerian governors to witness the 63rd independence anniversary of that country

The Nigerian leader was received at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin Gadjehoun international airport Cotonou by Benin Republic’s senior coordinating minister, Bio Tchane

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Cotonou to attend the 63rd anniversary of the Republic of Benin.

Tinubu lands in Cotonou ahead of the country's 63rd anniversary

The president accompanied by six Nigerian governors will grace the 63rd anniversary of the country's independence.

President Tinubu and his entourage to attend Benin Republic's 63rd Independence on invitation by President Patrice Talon.

The six governors who accompanied President Tinubu are:

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara state, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state, and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger state.

Activities lined up for Tinubu as he attends 63rd anniversary of Benin Republic

According to a statement by the president’s spokesman, Dele Alake, Tinubu would be attending a series of events to mark the independence anniversary, including a military parade and a reception hosted by the Benin government.

Tinubu was received at the airport by Benin Republic’s coordinating minister, Bio Tchane

Benin Republic’s Senior Coordinating Minister, Bio Tchane, and that of Foreign Affairs, Olusegun Adjadi at 09:22 GMT, received President Tinubu at the Cardinal Bernadin Gantin Gadjehoun international airport Cotonou, VON report added.

Cotonou wears a new look ahead of the country's 63rd anniversary

Already, Cotonou, the capital city is wearing a new look, with the country’s flag displayed round the city and security personnel patrolling.

Video as Tinubu and his entourage arrives Cotonou surface online;

Watch the video as President Tinubu and his entourage arrive in Cotonou on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2023.

