Okonjo Iweala recently met with President Bpla Ahmed Tinubu and held discussions on the growth and development of Nigeria's economy

Meanwhile, false statements were circulating on WhatsApp, indicating that the former finance minister was being attacked for her visit to the president

She has however clarified the rumoured statement and disclosed that they were fabricated and untrue, urging Nigerians to disregard it

Nigeria - The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to a viral report regarding her visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 9.

Okonjo Iweala says the statement credited to her of being attacked after meeting with President Tinubu is false. Photo credit: @NOIweala

Okonjo Iweala reacts to statement of threats after her visit to Tinubu

The renowned economist debunked the purported statement credited to her about receiving threats after her meeting with President Tinubu in Abuja on Tuesday, August 8.

The former minister of finance in a post shared on her Twitter page described the viral statement currently circulating on WhatsApp as false and the handiwork of mischief makers.

Okonjo-Iweala tweeted:

"It has just been brought to my attention that there is a false statement circulating on what’s app attributed to me saying that I am being attacked for my visit to President Tinubu.

"That statement circulating is false, Infact wickedly false designed to create mischief among Nigerians. Please disregard the statement."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter section of the former minister of finance and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

An aide to former President Muhamamdu Buhari, @BashirAhmaad tweeted:

"The people spreading the fake news are well known. That’s really unfortunate."

@CoderstechAi tweeted:

"Glad you clarified that, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala! It's always important to address misinformation. Keep shining, and don't let the mischief-makers bring you down. Nigerians stand with you."

@OkechukwuMatty tweeted:

"These guys have sink to their shallowest pits."

@Official_Isaaco tweeted:

"These mischievous disgruntled people will soon be nabbed for spreading falsehood."

@JakesOlasupo tweeted:

"Madam Ngo, ignore them. Don't dignify them with your response."

"We are going to try": Tinubu, Okonjo-Iweala brainstorm solutions as N700 per litre petrol price looms

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, is on a private visit to Nigeria and decided to meet with President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The meeting at the presidential villa had the impact of removing the petrol subsidy on Nigerians as the central focus of discussion.

Okonjo-Iweala later told journalists that throughout the conversation, various solutions were proposed to mitigate the situations causing a rise in the cost of living.

"Why I visited President Tinubu": Okonjo-Iweala breaks silence

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has disclosed the purpose of her visit to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Tuesday, August 8.

Addressing state house correspondents after the meeting with the president, Okonjo-Iweala said the purpose of her visit was to channel how Nigerians can benefit more from the activities of the WTO.

According to the economist, the WTO has been working with some Nigerians, particularly women, in the area of trade, and manufacturing.

