Orji Uzor Kalu said the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) should not continue with its proposed strike to ridicule the economy

The former Abia state governor said NLC should dialogue with the federal government instead of strike

The federal lawmaker said things are difficult in the country and even President Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) not to embark on the proposed strike.

Kalu said the NLC should not ridicule the economy with their proposed strike but rather consider dialogue with the federal government.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu appeals to NLC to exercise patience about its nationwide proposed strike. Photo Credit: Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

In a video shared via his Twitter handle @OUKtweets, the former Abia state governor said things are difficult for every Nigerian including the rich and poor.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows about the state of things in the country and should be given time to set down to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I sincerely appeal to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) not to ridicule the economy with their proposed strike. It is a difficult time for all Nigerians, both the rich and the poor. I am an employer of labour and I know that things are difficult. Even the President knows that things are difficult. I implore the NLC to give the new government some time. The government is working hard to revive the economy and the NLC should not further destroy the economy by going on strike. Let’s please exercise some patience with the new government."

Tension as NLC Issues Fresh Update on Strike, Gives Nigerians Important Directive

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised people to stock their homes with food items ahead of the commencement of its seven-day strike.

The strike is intended to protest the removal of fuel subsidy and the worrying cost of living in the country.

Nationwide strike looms as Nigeria Labour Congress announces date

Legit.ng had reported that the federal government gave a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-people policies or face an indefinite nationwide strike from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Consequently, the NLC has directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

Source: Legit.ng