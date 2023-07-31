Embattled IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS)

The secret police made this disclosure after Kanu was finally allowed to receive a medical check-up from his personal doctors over the weekend'

The DSS maintained that Kanu is still in its custody and has not been released as speculated in some quarters

FCT, Abuja - The leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has not been released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

A source close to the DSS disclosed that on Sunday, July 30, it complied with a Federal High Court order by granting access to doctors of Kanu, but that the man was still in its custody, Vanguard reported.

Kanu's lawyer confirms that the embattled IPOB leader has returned to DSS custody

Counsel for the IPOB leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told The Punch in a phone conversation on Sunday that Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021, had access to his personal physicians and had been taken back into the custody.

Ejiofor said, “He has been attended to, and after preliminary examinations, he was taken back.”

The lawyer, however, declined further comments on his health conditions, among others.

Source: Legit.ng