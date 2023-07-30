Governor Dauda Lawal Dare has been criticised for his approach to matters of insecurity in Zamfara State

The spokesperson to Governor Dauda's predecessor, Anas Abdullahi Kaura, said the current administration is prioritising friends and family of the people of Zamfara State

He called for the intervention of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) MD Abubakar and General Ali Gusau to address the security issues troubling Zamfara State

FCT, Abuja - The Zamfara State government has been alleged of prioritising family and friends over the welfare of the masses.

This allegation was made by Anas Abdullahi Kaura, the spokesperson to the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, while speaking to reporters in Abuja.

Former IG of Police, MD Abubakar and General Ali Gusau have been urged to address the security issues troubling Zamfara State.

Kaura expressed his displeasure over the current state of insecurity in Zamafara, stating that the current administration has yet to clamp down on the state's constant attacks and insecurity challenges.

As reported by Leadership, he said:

"In less than sixty days since the new government of Zamfara assumed power, over one thousand people were killed, and more than five hundred others were abducted."

"Reports also revealed that the new Zamfara state government terminated the employment of over ten thousand individuals, highlighting their evident failure. Many Zamfara state natives are now praising the former governor, Dr Bello Matawalle, for his timely and complaint-free payment of monthly salaries, particularly for youth inclusion.

"This contrast reveals that the new Zamfara government seems to prioritize family and friends over the welfare of the masses."

Matawalle’s aide urges Former IGP, General Ali to tackle state's security crisis

Kaura, however, called for the intervention of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) MD Abubakar and General Ali Gusau to address the security issues troubling Zamfara State.

Kaura alleged that former Nigerian Police Chief MD Abubakar had previously presented a security report on Zamfara State's insecurity to former governor Bello Matawalle, but it was disregarded. MD Abubakar expressed confidence that he would overcome this challenge.

The security report has now been passed on to the new governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawan Dare.

APC Chieftain Dies Less Than 1 Month After Leaving Office

In another development, APC and former SSG to the government of Zamfara State, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi, has reportedly died.

Ahmed Shinkafi announced the death of the prominent APC stalwart in a statement on Sunday while not mentioning the cause of his death.

However, the young Shinkafi disclosed that burial arrangements for the deceased would take place by 4 pm on Sunday.

