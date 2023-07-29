The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has reacted to the brawl between operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) and a top official of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) at the trial of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The former Anambra State governor described the incident as unfortunate, knowing it transpired between two security agencies.

Godwin Emefiele is currently facing a two-count charge of illegal possession of ammunition. Photo Credit: Peter Obi/Ibrahim Mansur

Obi made this known on Saturday, July 26, during the #PeterObiOnParallelFacts Twitter Space forum organised by The Parallel Facts and monitored by Legit.ng.

He said:

"I am not speaking for the security agencies, I am not speaking for Emefiele, but the things that happen in Nigeria surprises me."

Obi questioned why Emefiele is being prosecuted despite his appointment by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He said the same government further renewed Emefiele's appointment but wondered why he is being victimised by the government that gave him the third highest national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Obi said:

"This man was CBN governor for five years and renewed for another five years by APC government. So, they must have found him good to have renewed him for another five years. Because I am sure if he was not doing well, he wouldn't have been renewed.

"Just about three months ago, he was given the third-highest honour award of the country (CFR)...that mean's he has done very well. And suddenly now, we can't event grant him bail to go home.

Peter Obi sues for new Nigeria

Obi said the ongoing case of Emefiele is another testament to a need for a new Nigeria anchored on the rule of law.

Emefiele was arranged on Tuesday, July 25 and was granted bail of N20 million, which the presiding judge ruled for him to be remanded at the Ikoyi correctional service until his bail conditions are met.

After the closure of Emefiele's trial for the day, the operatives of the DSS insisted on taking Emefiele in their custody as against the court's ruling.

This situation caused a brawl between the DSS and the NCS.

